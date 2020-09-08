Briefing Paper: Supporting Safe Education in the Central Sahel (September 2020)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Central Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali are confronting unprecedented levels of conflict, displacement, and humanitarian needs exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This complex humanitarian crisis has severely impacted education. Prior to national Covid-19 lockdowns, insecurity and direct attacks on school infrastructure and staff forced around 4,000 schools in the Central Sahel to close by early 2020, affecting 650,000 students, according to the United Nations (UN).

The Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) found that reported attacks on education by armed groups operating across the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are rising. According to GCPEA's Education under Attack 2020 report, over 430 attacks on education occurred in the Central Sahel between 2015 and 2019. Between January and July 2020 alone, GCPEA identified over 90 reported attacks on education in the region, despite challenges to monitoring and reporting during the pandemic. As classes resume after Covid-19 related closures, schools, universities, students, and education personnel in the region are likely to face increased risks, based on an analysis of emerging data from 2020 and previous years.

Attacks on education have had reverberating effects across the region. In addition to causing injury and the loss of life, attacks undermine access to quality education, prevent the realization of other fundamental rights, and have lasting effects on peace and development and the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.