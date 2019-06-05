Briefing note on Burkina refugees

BURKINABE REFUGEES

Population displacement has rapidly increased across the country since 2017, illustrating the worsening security situation. Today, over 170 000 Burkinabe citizens are internally displaced1 . The absence of security in many IDP hosting areas and refugee settlements, and consequently the lack of access to basic social services and humanitarian assistance, has caused a high rate of mobility of IDPs along with a risk of onward movements.

Cross-border displacements are also occurring. At least 4 500 persons have left Central Mali looking for safety in Burkina Faso’s volatile Boucle du Mouhoun and Nord Regions. Furthermore, we have registered Burkinabe looking for safety in neighboring countries such as Mali, Niger and Ghana.

MALI

Since the end of 2017, UNHCR has been informed of important population movements coming from Burkina Faso. In 2018, UNHCR and the Malian Government have registered a total number of 8 457 Burkinabe refugees, mainly of Tuareg and Fulani origin and coming from Soum and Oudalan provinces (Sahel region).

They are currently installed in highly insecure zones in the regions of Timbouctou and Gao (N’Tilit). According to their statements, they have fled activities of armed groups as well as military operations of the Burkinabe army. The continued insecurity has been generating additional displacement throughout 2019: it is estimated that at least 3000 more Burkinabe have arrived since the beginning of the year, settled in dispersed localities in Mali. However, insecurity hindered the continuation of the registration activities. Illustrative is the theft of registration equipment donated by UNHCR to the Government.

Very few assistance has been provided to the Burkinabe refugees. However, needs such as access to food and water, adequate shelter and health care are enormous.

GHANA

A first arrival of 278 registered individuals from Burkina Faso took place in January 2019, due to chieftaincy conflicts in Zoaga, a bordering community with Ghana. The asylum seekers arrived to Widnaba in the Bawku West District (Ghana). The Government has assisted some households with NFI and requested additional help to UNHCR.

Reports from local authorities and the media during the month of May indicated the arrival of new Burkinabe asylum seekers who have fled the deteriorating security situation which has an impact on their farming activities. 1633 Burkinabe refugees have been registered in Ghana’s Upper West Region, Sisala East District (Banu, Pido, Wuru and Kwapun). Additional information related to international protection and material needs will be gathered during a joint assessment mission starting Wednesday 29 May by UNHCR colleagues in Ghana and the Ghana Refugee Board.

NIGER

Due to a deterioration of the security situation along the Nigerien border, characterized by incursions of armed groups and exactions, over 1500 Burkinabe have fled to Niger’s Tera Department (Makalondi region) during the months of March and April. It is not clear whether these movements are an isolated event or a trend that is set to continue. Most of them are farmers, cultivating lands. They left their lands because they have been visited by Islamic terrorist groups asking them to collaborate. A lack of access to the areas hosting Burkinabe hinders further analysis. Some of the households fleeing to Niger have Nigerien origins but have been living for many years in Burkina Faso.

UNHCR Niger has well-coordinated and established tools for protection monitoring activities in place. It has been suggested to share these tools with colleagues in Mali and Burkina Faso in order to set up a regional protection monitoring mechanism.