A Brief Overview of FAO's Monitoring and Analysing Food and Agricultural Policies (MAFAP) Programme

About MAFAP

The Monitoring and Analysing Food and Agricultural Policies (MAFAP) programme is a leading policy support initiative at FAO that works with countries in Africa to strategically prioritize, reform and implement policies on food and agriculture.

By monitoring and analysing public budgets and trade and market policies, MAFAP guides governments to repurpose their agricultural support to accelerate the transformation of agrifood systems. It also collaborates with policymakers to identify priorities for policy and investment reforms in key commodity value chains, and supports with implementing policy changes so that agrifood systems can deliver affordable healthy diets to all and inclusive markets for farmers.