Burkina Faso + 2 more
Brief: Integrated life-saving and girls’ rights protection in Central Sahel emergency response
The complex crisis of the Central Sahel is driving needs to unprecedented levels and has led to widespread violence including Gender-Based Violence - GBV. Girls face a specific impact that is insufficiently addressed by the humanitarian response. The Central Sahel response plan sets out Plan International's response, building on our experience of working with young people and partners at all levels in the 3 Country Offices.