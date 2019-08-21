21 Aug 2019

The African Union strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Report
from African Union
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – 21 August 2019: The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the heinous terrorist attack on 19th August, on a military base in Koutougou in the north of Burkina Faso that left at least 24 soldiers dead and others wounded.

The Chairperson of the Commission offers his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery to the injured. He also expresses the AU’s solidarity with the Government and people of Burkina Faso in their efforts in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism in all their manifestations in the country.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms the AU’s strong rejection of all acts of terrorism and violent extremism and stresses the need for enhanced cooperation among the countries of the region and their security services to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism. He expresses confidence in the solidarity of the Sahel countries in combating terrorism in the Sahel region, and the efforts of the Nouakchott Process on Enhanced Security Cooperation to strengthen sharing of intelligence in the region in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.