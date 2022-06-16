Advocacy brief on the Day of the African Child (DAC) 2022: Engage urgent actions to protect children and girls in crisis

" Violence and the fear of violence are facts of daily life for adolescent girls in the most insecure regions of the Central Sahel. Not only are girls scared to leave the house, they are also having to contend with their vulnerability to 'everyday GBV' in the home, including forced marriage, physical and sexual violence or sexual exploitation.” According to the Executive Director of Plan International West and Central Africa, Rotimy Djossaya.

Harmful practices have negative consequences on children and they are likely to cause physical, psychological, economic and social harm and/or violence and limitations on children's capacity to participate fully in society or develop and reach their full potential.

The DAC 2022 presents an opportunity to review the status of harmful practices affecting children in Africa by highlighting the issues that African children are facing in their daily lives due to the harmful practices, and assess how far we have come in the protection and assistance of children who are at risk or victims