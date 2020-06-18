Advocacy brief: COVID-19 in the humanitarian settings in West and Central Africa (June 2020)

Central Sahel, Lake Chad basin, Cameroon and Central African Republic (CAR)

COVID-19 has reached 28,000 confirmed cases in Burkina Faso, CAR, Cameroon, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, threatening more than eight million forcibly displaced persons. These countries are experiencing different complex humanitarian crises due to the increased presence of non-state and opposition armed groups (NSAG and OAGS), climate change and its unpredictable droughts and rains, poverty, lack of livelihoods and poor governance, as well as high rates of harmful practices against girls and young women. Their health systems, especially in the conflict-affected areas, are weak or inexistent hindering the disease prevention and treatment.

In those emergencies, there are more than 12 million children in need of humanitarian assistance. Girls and boys living in fragile settings are suffering not only the results of violence, displacement and lack of access to essential services but also the consequences of COVID-19 and its contingency measures.