Burkina Faso + 2 more
Adapting social safety net operations to insecurity in the Sahel
SUMMARY
Adaptive Social Protection programs are increasingly implemented in fragile and insecure contexts in the Sahel.
What are the emerging approaches and concrete ways to operate effectively in such high-risk conditions?
This paper provides a framework, key principles, and a repertoire of options for adapting social safety net projects to unprecedented levels of insecurity. It fills an operational knowledge gap regarding project design, implementation, and supervision under insecurity – as called for by the World Bank Group’s Strategy for Fragility, Conflict and Violence: 2020-2025. Based on a mix of desk research and field insights, we map operational security risks and identify ingredients for an appropriate response in risk assessment, design, beneficiary targeting, and payment systems.