Acute hepatitis E – Burkina Faso (27 November 2020)

Between 8 September and 24 November, 2020, the North-Central region of Burkina Faso reported a cumulative total of 442 cases of febrile jaundice. The vast majority of cases (87.5%) were reported from Barsalogho health district with 387 cases and 16 deaths, representing a case-fatality rate of 4.1% (see Figure 1 and 2). A total of 15 out of 16 deaths were reported in pregnant or postpartum women.

A total of 10 cases were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Currently 38 patients are being followed up at the Barsalogho medical center; 10 of which are in hospital. Case descriptions according to individual characteristics show that 67% of cases were less than 30 years old (mean age is 25 ± 12 years); 54% of febrile jaundice cases were female; and nearly 5% of cases were less than 5 years old.

As early as 11 September, WHO advised the Ministry of Health that the cause could be hepatitis E given the following contexts:

Fourteen (14) samples were collected and sent to the National Reference Laboratory for Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (LNR-VHF); one sample came back positive for yellow fever positive by IgM (collected during the survey) (first batch). The sample was then sent to Dakar for additional yellow fever and differential testing.

Nine (9) samples (out of the 14 collected during the survey) were sent to Lapeyronie Hospital, Montpellier, France for hepatitis E testing: 8 of the 9 samples were IgM positive for hepatitis E (results shared on September 25). Genotyping of 8 samples for viral hepatitis E showed that the virus was genotype 2; therefore, no zoonotic infection was detected.

A second batch of 43 samples were sent for testing to the NRL-FHV (Muraz Center, Bobo Dioulasso) resulting in 2 IgM positive cases for yellow fever by IgM and one undetermined.

The two probable and one indeterminate sample from the second batch along with the one probable sample from the first batch (total four samples) were sent on September 30, 2020 to the Pasteur Institute of Dakar (IP Dakar) for additional yellow fever and differential tests. Two of the four samples tested positive for hepatitis E by PCR; none tested positive for yellow fever by PCR (results shared on October 20). These same four samples were then tested and came back positive for yellow fever by serum neutralization, but with low-titers (results shared on October 26) and are therefore not interpreted as acute yellow fever infection in this context.

To date, a total of 349 samples (out of 387 suspect cases) have been collected; of which 163 have been analyzed at the FHV NRL for yellow fever.

There are many internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region, most of them with host families and some living in camps . In addition, the North-Central region is affected by the closure of health facilities due to insecurity resulting from regular attacks by Unidentified Armed Men (HANI). In the Health District of Barsalogho, three out of four communes are heavily affected by these attacks resulting in displacement of the population. A total of 40% of the country's IDPs are registered in the North-Central region, but only 6 out of 15 health facilities are in operation. Burkina Faso is affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and as of 23 November, 2020, 2 757 cases and 68 deaths have been reported. The context of the COVID-19 pandemic further complicates the response.