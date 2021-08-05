ACLED Regional Overview – Africa (24 - 30 July 2021)

A separate, weekly discussion of the ongoing conflict in Mozambique and Ethiopia can be found in the Cabo Ligado and* Ethiopia Peace Observatory projects, respectively.*

Last week in Africa, demonstrations spiked in Tunisia following the President’s decision to oust the government and freeze the Parliament; Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) militants perpetrated two deadly attacks in Cameroon; and unsuccessful assassination attempts targeted government officials in Somalia.

In Tunisia, violence escalated after President Kais Saied fired the country’s Prime Minister, seized the executive power, and suspended the Parliament while invoking Article 80 of the Constitution. He also lifted the immunity of Parliament members and imposed a month-long curfew and a ban on large gatherings in public places. In response, supporters gathered in celebration, with attacks against Ennahda Party headquarters reported in different regions. In Le Bardo where the Parliament is located, clashes erupted between Ennahda and the President’s supporters.

Violent activity remained high in **Burkina Faso* where Burkinabe military forces carried out shellings and airstrikes targeting presumed Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and its affiliates positions in the North and East regions. Meanwhile, ISWAP Greater Sahara faction militants launched a deadly attack against a JNIM-affiliated Ansaroul Islam base in the Forage Christine area of Sahel region.

As in Burkina Faso, suspected JNIM militants and their affiliates remained the most active armed actors in Mali, perpetrating attacks on Malian state forces, Dan Na Ambassagou militiamen, UN peacekeepers (MINUSMA), and civilians in the Mopti and Kidal regions. In Kidal, five Chadian peacekeepers were wounded when an IED, likely planted by JNIM-affiliated Ansar Dine militants, detonated in the village of Aguelhok. Elsewhere, MINUSMA peacekeepers repelled attacks by suspected JNIM-affiliated militants in Kidal and near Douentza in Mopti. Meanwhile, French Operation Barkhane forces carried out airstrikes against presumed ISWAP Greater Sahara faction positions in the Gao region.

In Niger, despite significant losses on the battlefield, suspected ISWAP Greater Sahara faction militants pursued their campaign against civilians and fledgling militias in the northern Tillaberi region, killing dozens of people in villages in the Banibangou and Ouallam departments.

In Cameroon, ISWAP Lake Chad faction militants launched two deadly attacks against military and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) posts in the Logone-et-Chari department of the Far North region, resulting in over 50 fatalities.

In the Central African Republic, deadly clashes continued between factions of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) and national military forces, UN peacekeepers (MINUSCA), and Wagner Group mercenaries. In Nana-Mambere prefecture, CPC-affiliated Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (RRR) rebels ambushed a Wagner group convoy and a military base in Bouar sub-prefecture on the same day, leaving several people dead. Elsewhere, militants from CPC’s Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) faction attacked a MINUSCA base in Haut-Mbomou prefecture, leading to clashes with UN peacekeepers and military forces. Demonstrations followed in the city by thousands of residents against the presence of MINUSCA.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Congolese army fought against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) rebels in Irumu and Djugu territories of Ituri province, culminating in at least 30 fatalities. Meanwhile, ADF and CODECO rebels killed more than a dozen civilians in Ituri and North Kivu provinces, primarily in the Ruwenzori and Oicha sectors of Beni territory. Elsewhere in Ituri, an unidentified armed group engaged in deadly clashes against the South Sudanese armed forces who had raided a village in Aru territory.

In Somalia, clashes between Al Shabaab militants and government forces continued unabated. Several deadly remote attacks, including shellings, by Al Shabaab militants were reported in central and southern regions. An IED attack perpetrated by Al Shabaab militants targeted the vehicle escorting the Governor of Hiraan near Qabno village, killing four soldiers. Another IED attack by an unidentified armed group against the house of a local official in El Wak town in the Gedo region resulted in the death of two members of his family. Meanwhile, security forces operations against Al Shabaab militants in Lower Shabelle and Hiraan regions left dozens of militants dead. Elsewhere, government security forces succeeded in taking control of the Shabeeloow village in Mudug region while Al Shabaab members overtook Daynuunay village in Bay region after clashes with military forces.

Finally, in Sudan, heavy fighting between Hamar and Misseriya ethnic militias in An Nahud area of West Kordofan state left dozens killed and wounded. In neighboring South Kordofan state, attacks by unidentified armed groups increased, mainly targeting civilians. Elsewhere, the Sudanese Alliance forces abducted the head of the anti-smuggling police of West Darfur state after police forces began a crackdown on smuggled vehicles.