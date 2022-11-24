ACLED Regional Overview: Africa (12-18 November 2022)

Weekly reports on the latest conflict developments in Mozambique and Ethiopia are made available by the Cabo Ligado* and* Ethiopia Peace Observatory* projects, respectively.*

Last week in Africa, multiple acts of election-related violence occurred in Nigeria. In the Sahel, deadly clashes continued between Al-Qaeda-affiliated Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Islamic State Sahel Province (IS Sahel). Political violence decreased in Somalia, while in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the March 23 Movement (M23) further advanced towards Goma.

In Burkina Faso, fighting continued between rival Islamist militant groups last week, with IS Sahel fighters reportedly killing at least a dozen JNIM operatives during attacks in the Fadar Fadar, Erafnaman, and Fererio areas of Oudalan province in the Sahel region. Elsewhere, JNIM launched a series of IED attacks targeting civilians and police officers in several localities of East, Center-North, and Center-East regions, resulting in several reported fatalities and injuries.

Meanwhile, anti-France demonstrations occurred in the Center-North and Center regions last week, including in the capital Ouagadougou. In the Center region, demonstrators threw stones at the French embassy in Ouagadougou city and a military base hosting French troops in Kamboinsin, prompting French troops to respond with tear gas. The demonstrations come amid increased anti-french sentiments in the country. While violence in the Center region has not been common, it has become increasingly volatile, resulting in a shift from a place of 'low risk' to being considered an area of 'growing risk' by ACLED's Volatility and Risk Predictability Index.

In Mali, the military and Wagner group continued their operations in the Mopti and Koro circles of the Mopti region and the Niono circle of the Segou region. During the operations, the combined state and Wagner forces reportedly killed several civilians, mainly farmers and others from the Fulani ethnic group. Meanwhile, JNIM kidnapped three people, including one international NGO staff member, between Bandiagara and Bankass towns in the Mopti region.

In neighboring Niger, IS Sahel militants conducted a series of attacks against civilians across the Tillaberi region last week, reportedly killing at least three people. Nigerien and French forces responded to IS Sahel activities with airstrikes, reportedly killing six militants near Tiguezefen village.

In Nigeria, election-related political violence levels resurged last week after decreasing in the two weeks prior. In Ebonyi state, the Ebube Agu Corps reportedly attacked Labour Party members and supporters in Abakaliki and Mgbom Okposi towns. Elsewhere, in Tede town of Oyo state, suspected supporters of the ruling All Progressives Party attacked Accord Party gubernatorial candidate Chief Adebayo Adelabu's convoy, destroying several vehicles. Intra-party clashes also occurred in Imo and Rivers states, where supporters of the opposition People's Democratic Party clashed over conflicting party interests (for more on election-related violence in the run-up to the 25 February 2023 elections, see ACLED's Nigeria Election Violence Tracker).

In Somalia, political disorder fell for the second consecutive week last week. Notwithstanding, government forces continued to carry out counter-offensives against Al Shabaab, with the support of local clan militias, and regained control of several localities in Bulo Burto and Belet Weyne districts of the Hiiraan region.

In Sudan, militias from the Awlad Rashid and Misseriya ethnic groups engaged in deadly clashes in Central Darfur state last week for the second consecutive week. Amid the clashes, armed men attacked mediators sent by authorities to resolve the conflict that started the week prior after a robbery in Bendasi locality. The clashes have already left dozens of people reportedly killed and thousands displaced (Relief Web, 16 November 2022). ACLED's Subnational Surge Tracker warned of increased violence in Central Darfur during the preceding four weeks.

Last week in South Sudan, government forces (SSPDF) clashed with National Salvation Front rebels for three days in Otogo payam in Central Equatoria state. The clashes displaced scores of civilians (Facebook_@Radio Miraya, 15 November 2022). In Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, the SSPDF arrested and beat dozens of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-In Opposition members ahead of the party's secretariat launch in Aweil (Radio Tamazuj, 21 November 2022). These trends contribute to the 91% increase in violent events in South Sudan over the past week relative to the weekly average for the preceding month, as flagged by ACLED's Conflict Change Map.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the M23 continued its advance towards Goma in Nord-Kivu province last week. The group re-entered the Nyiragongo territory, after being repelled by state forces (FARDC) from the area in May. However, despite initial M23 territorial gains, by the end of the week, the FARDC had regained control of large parts of the Bukumu chiefdom, particularly Kibumba and Buhumba areas, halting the rebel group's advances in Nyiragongo territory. In Rutshuru territory, the M23 continued to take over control of several localities despite FARDC counter-offensives in the region. This violence contributed to the 27% increase in violent events in the Democratic Republic of Congo last week relative to the weekly average for the preceding month. ACLED's Conflict Change Map also warned of increased violence in the country during the preceding four weeks. Amid the ongoing advance of M23, two Kenyan military contingents were deployed to Goma under the auspices of the East African Community (EAC) (Africa News 16 September 2022).

Note: This dashboard automatically updates to cover the latest four weeks of data released by ACLED. Use the date filters to view data for the one-week period covered by this Regional Overview