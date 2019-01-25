25 Jan 2019

ACAPS Briefing Note: Burkina Faso Conflict and displacement (24 January 2019)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, Start Network
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (569.58 KB)

At least 49 people have been killed following an attack on 1 January 2019 in Yirgou and a string of retaliations by the armed group Ansaroul Islam and Koglweogo autodefence groups in surrounding villages in the Centre-Nord and Sahel regions. The Sahel region has been increasingly impacted by the presence and activities of Islamist armed groups whose influence has also spread to the Nord, Centre-Nord and Est regions. The events led to the displacement of at least 6,100 people but this figure is likely to reach more than 12,300 as registrations are still ongoing. Displaced populations are in need of food and shelter assistance. Access to health services and education are also constrained for both IDPs and host communities.

