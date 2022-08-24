Ukraine Refugee Situation Operational Update - Bulgaria, 05 August 2022

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria has received over half a million refugees at its borders and has given temporary protection to approximately 124,000 Ukrainian refugees, 92 per cent of whom are women and children.

Between 85-86,000 Ukrainian refugees remain within the country as of 5 August 2022.

During the first half of 2022, Bulgaria witnessed an increase in asylum applications from non-Ukrainian caseloads. 8,840 persons applied for international protection with the State Agency for Refugees (SAR), which represents an increase of 288 per cent compared with the same period in 2021, which saw 2,277 persons apply for international protection at SAR.

Most originate from Afghanistan, Syria, and North Africa. UNHCR has stepped up its operations and capacity in Bulgaria and is leading the interagency response in alignment with the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP).