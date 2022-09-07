EUAA deploys to Bulgaria as over 530,000 Ukrainians enter the country [EN/UK]

Today the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) activated its 12th ongoing operation, together with the Republic of Bulgaria. The signing of the Operating Plan comes as over 130,000 of those who have fled the invasion of Ukraine have already registered for temporary protection while the number of asylum applications has tripled.

The plan was signed by EUAA Executive Director, Nina GREGORI, and Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior Ivan DEMERDZHIEV.

The Operating Plan comes at the request of the State Agency for Refugees (SAR) and aims to support Bulgaria in achieving two main objectives:

Strengthening the capacity of the authorities to implement the Temporary Protection Directive, by supporting the provision of agreed-upon information. Providing specialised training to national personnel for the effective implementation of the Temporary Protection Directive and the rules of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). This will include training on communication strategies to be used with children and victims of trauma, as well as the organisation of workshops, per the priorities of the State Agency for Refugees.

The EUAA is expected to start deploying up to 15 personnel and interpreters to Bulgaria. With the signing of the Operating Plan, Bulgaria joins another 11 EU Member States in receiving EUAA operational support with the implementation of their asylum, reception and temporary protection activities. The EUAA is also providing support in a third country – Moldova – for the first time in its 11-year history.