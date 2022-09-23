Bulgaria: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRBG003

A. Situation analysis

As a result of intense rain that fell on the territory of Plovdiv region, Central Bulgaria on 2 September 2022, consecutive floods caused heavy damages in a number of settlements in three municipalities along Stryama river - the municipalities of Karlovo, Kaloyanovo and Maritsa.

In this season, rains are to be expected, but the quantity was unexpectedly high (200 l/m2 according to a statement of the regional governor of Plovdiv, other sources mention 250l/m2 and raise of the level of Stryama river by 3 meters in only 8 hours, broken dams alongside the river of Stryama and its tributaries.

The worst affected was the municipality of Karlovo, where residential and commercial buildings were flooded, buildings, industrial enterprises, road infrastructure were damaged in the villages of Bogdan, Stoletovo, Karavelovo, Moskovets,

Klisura, Rozino, Slatina and Hristo Danovo.

In part of the village of Bogdan the power supply has been interrupted, street lighting poles have fallen, bridges and shafts were blocked. Access to populated areas was blocked for several days. The most affected areas are the villages of Karavelovo, Bogdan, Slatina and Voynyagovo in Karlovo municipality. Public infrastructure – bridges, streets, buildings and residential houses were seriously damaged, over 1 000 people have lost personal belongings and other household property.

In Kaloyanovo municipality the floods affected 6 settlements, caused damages on public infrastructure and seriously disrupted water supply. 3 000 people remain in need of clean water until the current moment.

In the municipality of Maritsa, the most affected was the village of Trilistnik flooded by the river Stryama on 3 September 2022 due to a broken dam. Using heavy equipment, firefighters and volunteers cleaned access and evacuated more than 500 people from the flooded 120 houses. 360 people have been affected by the floods.

According to official information of 15 September 2022, in Karlovo municipality there are 147 damaged houses in the village of Bogdan, 132 in the village of Karavelovo, 82 in the village of Voynyagovo and 34 in the village of Slatina. A total of 241 refrigerators, 196 water heaters, 226 washing machines, 238 stoves, 214 TVs and 10 freezers. 21 evacuated families are in need of shelter /6 from Karavelovo, 10 from Bogdan and 5 from Slatina/. Precise damage assessment is still ongoing by the local authorities of the affected areas.

Tap water is not suitable for drinking or cooking in affected villages as well as in the villages of Rozino and Stoletovo.

Water supply and electricity are not functioning in some parts of Bogdan and Karavelovo.