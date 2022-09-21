Joint Statement of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2022

19-22 September 2022

Brisbane, Australia

1 . We, Brunei Darussalam, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of Indonesia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Republic of Union of Myanmar, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Thailand and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, join our hands as One ASEAN on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.

2 . We reiterate our strong commitment towards full and effective implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015-2030. ASEAN has aligned the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management on Emergency Response (AADMER) Work Programme 2021-2025 with the SFDRR. We will leverage the Midterm Review of the SFDRR in 2023 to accelerate our efforts to further enhance disaster risk reduction and build disaster resilience in the ASEAN region.

3 . We reaffirm our strong support to the implementation of Asia-Pacific Action Plan 2021-2024 for the implementation of the SFDRR. We are committed to achieving its objective to accelerate Asia-Pacific’s transformation to risk-informed development, by treating disaster risk reduction as a cross-cutting theme and by increasing investment in prevention, risk reduction, climate change adaptation and anticipatory approaches to enhance resilience. We are cognisant of the relationship between disaster resiliency and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors so as to attain a sustainable future.

4 . We acknowledge with high appreciation the leadership shown by Indonesia through co-organizing the 7th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2022) and we are determined to implement the outcomes of the GP2022, as reflected in the Co-Chairs’ Summary: Bali Agenda for Resilience that underscored urgent actions necessary to accelerate efforts to achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SFDRR. We will continue integrating disaster risk reduction into the core of development and finance policies, legislations and plans; transforming risk governance mechanisms across sectors, systems, scales and borders; implementing systemic approach; integrating climate change adaptation and anticipatory approaches embedding ESG factors for a sustainable future; promoting traditional, local and indigenous knowledge and wisdom on disaster management; ensuring human-rights based approach and enhancing supports for most vulnerable populations; enhancing cooperation in disaster risk management through collaboration towards sustainable resilience.

5 . In line with the theme of APMCDRR 2022, “From Crisis to Resilience: Transforming the Asia-Pacific Region’s future through disaster risk reduction”, considering the three pillars and three cross-cutting themes of APMCDRR 2022, we recognise the importance of taking practical and innovative actions to speed up the recovery process from crisis, including COVID-19, while also building resilience and preventing a recurrence of similar crisis in the future through promoting risk-informed development in all of its dimensions. Cognisant of Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme and Thailand’s ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) Chairmanship theme in 2022, we will continue to “Address Challenges Together” to recover from crisis and build resilient ASEAN Community, through implementing the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF) and its Implementation Plan, the Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration on the Strategic and Holistic Initiative to Link ASEAN Responses to Emergencies and Disasters (ASEAN SHIELD), and other relevant mechanisms.

6 . We continue investing in resilience through strengthening risk reduction culture and education, proactive, anticipatory and forward-looking approaches in our disaster management and risk reduction planning and programming. The ASEAN Framework on Anticipatory Action on Disaster Management lists three building blocks, namely (i) risk information, forecasting and early warning systems; (ii) planning, operations, and delivery; and (iii) pre-arranged finance. We continue to enhance ASEAN financial resilience in dealing with disasters through existing regional initiatives such as the ASEAN Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance (ADRFI) programme and the Southeast Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility (SEADRIF).

7 . We further enhance our preparedness at the regional level in responding to disasters through strengthening the capacity of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) as the primary engine to implement ‘One ASEAN, One Response’. The AHA Centre’s capacity in early warning systems and delivering speedy and effective responses has been strengthened through the enhancement of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Disaster Risk Monitoring and Response System (DRMS), ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT), and Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA), among others.

8 . We recognise the importance of shocked-proofed infrastructure and systems in order to reduce damage caused by disasters to critical infrastructure and mitigate disruption to basic services, including health, education and telecommunications, when disasters strike, as well as to reduce the potential burden on the recovery phase. We continue promoting risk-sensitive public and private investments, especially on resilient infrastructure as well as resilient cities and villages, that enable building disaster resilience in the 10 ASEAN Member States. In this connection, our current priorities include programmes to share experience and best practices, enhance knowledge and capacity, and develop tools on building resilience of key infrastructure and systems, bearing in mind that building right the first time is a safer and better investment than building back better after a disaster.

9 . We envision for resilient communities through community-based disaster risk management by empowering communities in disaster risk reduction and improving their capacity to withstand, manage, and recover from disasters, among others. We place an emphasis on strengthening digital literacy for disaster awareness, response and programming, forging stronger collaboration with Community-Based Organisations, and developing an active network of supportive research institutes, universities, think tanks and other relevant development agencies/institutions.

10 . We acknowledge the importance of localisation, inclusion, and science, technology, innovation, and knowledge in disaster risk reduction, which are part of guiding principles of the AADMER Work Programme 2021-2025. We ensure an inclusive approach in disaster management leaving no-one behind, including women, children, youth, the elderly, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups and key population through the ASEAN Regional Framework on Protection, Gender, and Inclusion in Disaster Management 2021-2025. We also pursue the guiding principle of localisation to implement multi-layered and cross sectoral governance approach by strengthening national and sub-national capacity to cope with disaster risks and enhancing resilience against hazards, through a number of capacity building programmes for ASEAN Member States, such as ASEAN Senior Executive Programme on Disaster Management, AHA Centre Executive Programme and Disaster Risk Management Capacity Building Programme for ASEAN Member States. We also continue strengthening existing local and national platforms on DRR with the active engagement of both local and national stakeholders. We endeavour to leverage on science, technology and innovation (STI) in building disaster resilience in the region, th rough continued implementation the ICT Roadmap on Disaster Management for 2025 by the AHA Centre, and the use of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and big data, satellite and spacebased data for disaster management as called for in the ASEAN Disaster Resilience Outlook

11 . We will continue to work hand in hand with our partners and friends, including, but not limited to ASEAN dialogue partners, sectoral dialogue partners, development partners, AADMER Partnership Group, United Nations Agencies, Red Cr Crescent movement, regional intergovernmental oss and Red organisations, nongovernment organisations, multilateral financial institutions, think tanks and academia, and private and philanthropic sector, in enhancing disaster risk reduction in the region. In line with the ASEAN vision to b e a global leader on disaster management, we are also ready to contribute to the global efforts in strengthening disaster risk reduction through sharing ASEAN knowledge, experience and best practices in strengthening disas ter resilience with international communities.