FAO and Singapore strengthen collaboration for climate-resilient agrifood systems transformation through enhanced climate services

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s Sixth Assessment Report, more than 30 percent of global crop and livestock areas could become climatically unsuitable by 2100, in the worst-case climate scenario. The Southeast Asian region is one of the world’s major producers of agricultural products. However, agriculture yields will be affected significantly due to impacts of the climate crisis, such as variations in temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide, and increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like droughts and floods.

As one response, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the Government of the Republic of Singapore (Singapore) are stepping up collaboration under their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was first signed in 2015 and renewed for the second time in 2021.

The enhanced collaboration will entail Singapore sharing high-resolution climate projections data over the entire Southeast Asian region for incorporation into FAO’s climate risk assessment tools. These climate projections are part of Singapore’s Third edition of its National Climate Change Study, which downscales the World Climate Research Programme’s global climate models used in the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report and is slated for completion in late 2023.

FAO and Singapore will also explore joint workshops to support assessments of climate change risks to agriculture in the region. This collaboration will strengthen the FAO’s ongoing efforts to address the impacts of the climate crisis in their agrifood systems and the implementation of the Paris Agreement through enhanced climate services for the agrifood sector.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Dr. Koh Poh Koon said, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with FAO through this collaboration. We hope that by availing accurate climate science data and encouraging partner countries to use FAO’s tools, users of these tools in Southeast Asia will be able to conduct more detailed assessment of the impact of climate change on their agricultural systems and food production at the national level. It is our aspiration that the information would empower timely, accurate and effective adaptation efforts and policies to safeguard the region’s food resilience.”

“This is an important joint effort that can strengthen agrifood systems resilience across Southeast Asia to address a changing climate. Through national strategies and programmes, those will enable countries in the region to improve the evidence base of their agrifood systems’ vulnerability to the impacts of the climate crisis. FAO appreciates the contribution by Singapore and is fully committed to supporting implementation of the joint projects in the region,” said QU, Dongyu, FAO Director-General.

