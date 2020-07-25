TS Gonzalo approaching Trinidad..Disturbance 1 may develop before reaching the Lesser Antilles

Residents should pay close attention to Disturbance 1 as it has the potential to develop into a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles. Current long range forecasts show that this system has the potential to affect the Northern Leeward Islands by the middle of next week.

GONZALO

At 8 AM, Gonzalo was located 13.3 degrees north, 59.8 degrees west our approximately 100 miles east of Trinidad. It is moving to the west near 18 mph. This motion will take Gonzalo through the southern Windward Islands this afternoon. Winds are 40 mph. Minimal change in intensity is expected before moving through the Windward Islands. Forecasters think the tropical storm should then dissipate in the southeast Caribbean.

DISTURBANCE 1

Disturbance 1 is a weak area of low pressure centered about 11.6N, 26.2W, or about 2583 miles east south east of the British Virgin Islands. The disturbance is moving to the west at 18 mph. A fairly rapid west to west-northwest motion is expected over the next several days. The disturbance is showing signs of organization. Environmental conditions should be somewhat favorable for development over the next few days.

If this system were to develop and head towards the British Virgin Islands at its current speed it will be in the vicinity of the territory by Wednesday or Thursday. Residents are encouraged to expedite preparations and continue to monitor this system.

Forecasters have indicated this may be a tropical storm when it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The chance of tropical development is 60 percent.

