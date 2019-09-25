25 Sep 2019

Tropical storm warning discontinued for the British Virgin Islands

Report
from Government of the British Virgin Islands
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has lifted the Tropical Storm Warning for the British Virgin Islands.

25th September 2019 – At 5AM, Tropical Storm Karen was located 20.5 degrees north, 65.2 degrees west or approximately 148 miles north northwest of the British Virgin Islands.

The system is moving toward the north at a speed of 14 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend outward to 70 miles from the centre keeping the BVI outside the area of convection however; lingering moisture is still expected to affect the BVI Wednesday into Thursday.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 6AM today and can potentially be extended giving the possibility for more showers. The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has retained the warnings for hazardous seas. Mariners should stay in port while sea bathers are advised to avoid the waters.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution as they commute while the road clearance crews finalize the removal of any debris from the road ways. Residents should continue to monitor for further updates on the system.

