Tropical Storm Kirk moving closer to the Lesser Antilles

The National Hurricane Centre continues to issue advisories on Tropical Storm Kirk.

September 27 2018

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados and St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

TROPICAL STORM KIRK

Location: 13.5 North 58.3 West

About 200 miles… East South East of Martinique

About 536 miles… East South East of the British Virgin Islands

Maximum sustained winds…50 mph

Present movement…West North West at 16 mph

Minimum central pressure…1002 mb

SITUATION FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical Storm Kirk is expected pass south of the British Virgin Islands keeping stronger winds away from the Territory. Outer rain bands from Kirk however may produce unstable weather conditions during the passing of the tropical storm around Friday and Saturday.

Winds: Winds can be gale force in some areas of squalls and thunderstorms. May require the securing of lose objects and debris.

Seas: Seas will begin to deteriorate on Friday with significant wave heights of 10 feet. Surfs from breaking waves could peak to 10 feet Friday and Saturday. A High Surf Advisory is in effect due to Northerly Swells.

Rainfall: Rainfall of 1 – 2 inches with higher amounts is possible during the passing of Kirk.

Coastal Flooding: No information given at this time.

All information is based on the current forecast.

No watches or warnings were issued for the territory however, the DDM will continue monitor and provide updates of any changes.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.