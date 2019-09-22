Tropical Storm Karen has formed…alert statements may be issued

Tropical Storm Karen has formed and is currently moving closer to the Windward Islands. Alert statements may be issued for the British Virgin Islands. Residents are encouraged to monitor the system as it progresses.

22nd September 2019 – At 500 AM, the center of newly formed Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 60.2 West. Karen is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Karen will move across the Windward Islands this afternoon and tonight, and emerge over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday morning. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday. Residents should continue to monitor the progress of Karen in the event the system show signs of further development.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center. Barbados recently reported a sustained wind of 37 mph and a gust to 45 mph.

Impacts on the British Virgin Islands

Wind gusts of 50 mph are possible

Possible rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts. Figures are based on current information.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.