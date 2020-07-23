Tropical storm Gonzalo may become a hurricane today

23rd July 2020 – Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to intensify and may become a hurricane today.

At 5AM the centre of Gonzalo was located 10.0 degrees north, 47 degrees west approximately 970 miles of the Southern Windward Islands.

Winds are 65 mph with higher gusts. Movement is to west at 12 mph. This general motion is expected continue through Saturday. Gonzalo could be a hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Force Winds extend outward to 35 miles. Minimum Central Pressure is 997 MB.

