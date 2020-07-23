Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move closer to the Windward Islands

23RD July 2020 – At 5PM Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located 9.8 degrees north, 49 degrees west or approximately 1159 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are 60 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 25 miles.

Movement is to the west at 13 mph and is expected to increase the NHC states as Gonzalo moves closer to the Windward Islands.

Minimum Central Pressure is 1000 MB

Gonzalo still has the potential to become a hurricane before reaching the Windward Islands.

At present Gonzalo is expected to have minimal or no effect on the BVI however, conditions can change. Gonzalo still has time to develop and there is still a level of uncertainty of its path.

Persons should continue monitor the progress of the tropical storm and review hurricane plans as we are now moving closer to the peak months of the season.

