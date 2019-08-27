Tropical storm Dorian impacting the Windward Islands

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Puerto Rico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica, Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St. Eustatius, Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque, Dominican Republic from Samana to Puerto Plata

27th August 2019 – At 500 AM, the centre of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 13.5 North, longitude 60.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move across the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next several hours. Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles the centre.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

Impact on the British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands could begin experiencing wind gusts as early as late Tuesday evening.

Rain bands and Squall like conditions and heavy rainfall in some showers which can lead to flooding is possible however, this information it subject to change as the tropical storm gets closer.

What to do

Keep monitoring the system as it progresses further eastward for any change in its path and intensity.

Review your family plans and check for items you may need, check your homes, shutters, drainage paths or specific areas. This is will avoid trying to do and remember certain activities at last minute.

Persons can also download the Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

Persons can also download the Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.