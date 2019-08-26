Tropical Storm Dorian continues toward Windward Islands

Persons in the British Virgin Islands should continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Dorian and be ready to respond to any watches or warnings that may be issued.

Watches & Warnings:

A Hurricane Watch has now been issued in St. Lucia. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, as well as Grenada and its sister islands.

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

26th August 2019 – At 11am, the centre of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 57.7 West, or about 135 miles east-southeast of Barbados. Dorian continues to move toward the west and north near 14 mph. On the forecast track, the centre of the storm is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea tomorrow. Dorian is expected to pass near or south of Puerto Rico Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it is over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Dorian is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the centre.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.

Impact on the British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands could begin experiencing wind gusts as early as Tuesday evening. Rain bands and squall-like conditions from Dorian are expected, however, this expectation could change as the system gets closer.

What to do

Keep monitoring this system as it progresses for any change in its path and intensity.

Review your family plans and check for emergency supplies you may need. Check your homes, including shutters, drainage paths and areas that have flooded in the past. This will avoid trying to do and remember all preparation activities at the last minute.

Persons can also download the DDM Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.