Territory Urged To Complete Seasonal Preparations

Residents of the Virgin Islands are urged to urgently carry out seasonal measures to protect their families, homes and businesses with Tropical Storm Gonzalo on the verge of becoming a hurricane in the southern Windward Islands.

Acting Director at the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) Dr. Evangeline Inniss-Springer said that although the centre of the storm is forecast to stay well south of the Territory, the presence of Gonzalo in the region is a reminder that we are in the midst of what forecasters have called an active hurricane season.

Dr. Inniss-Springer said, “Personal preparedness measures like reviewing emergency plans, checking on emergency stocks and equipment, and ensuring that the family can Be Ready for a hazard impact takes time, so we encourage persons to carry out these activities now, rather than waiting for a storm watch or warning to be issued.”

The acting director further stated that passing showers such as those experienced in recent days can be useful for highlighting areas around a home or business that can benefit from strengthening.

“This is an ideal time for persons to inspect their property for leaks and other issues and identify any improvements that can be made ahead of the peak of the hurricane season,” Dr. Inniss-Springer said.

The DDM is also monitoring another system that recently moved off the coast of Africa and has the potential for further development before approaching the Lesser Antilles around the middle of next week.

Residents should monitor conditions in the coming days and throughout the season via reliable sources like the DDM App and social media channels. Preparedness resources including emergency checklists, storm tracking maps and family emergency plan templates are also available on www.bviddm.com