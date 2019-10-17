Statement By Honourable Carvin Malone On Update on Post-Hurricane Repairs by the BVI Health Services Authority

STATEMENT BY HONOURABLE CARVIN MALONE MINISTER FOR HEALTH AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT DURING THE SEVENTH SITTING OF THE FIRST SESSION OF THE FOURTH HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS ON THURSDAY 17TH OCTOBER, 2019 AT THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA

Update on Post-Hurricane Repairs by the BVI Health Services Authority

Mister Speaker, as the facilities operated by the BVI Health Services Authority (BVIHSA) were not spared the ravages of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, repair works have been in progress in the ensuing period. With respect to the Dr. D Orlando Smith Hospital, Annex, and Major Peebles Wing:

The Annex roof sheeting has been repaired and damaged windows replaced and resealed by James Todman Construction. Remaining works include the repairs to the main hospital roof, replacement of the membrane system over the gutters, and repairs to the lightening protection system.

A non-functioning 400-ton Air Conditioning Chiller on the Hospital roof was replaced allowing the remaining machine which was carrying the facility for the last year to be taken off-line for the necessary repairs and servicing. A project manager has been retained to oversee these works and ensure that the systems are returned to specifications.

A full review of the infrastructure and facility systems at the D Orlando Smith Hospital was carried out by PAHO consultants in June 2019. Out of this review the oxygen storage and delivery system of the facility was returned to manufacturer’s specification and is functioning according to design, as was the water treatment system. The report identified a number of other areas which have been remedied including repairs and maintenance to the dialysis water room, electrical subpanels, HVAC System, regular testing and servicing of fire suppression systems, biomedical equipment, kitchen equipment, and re-organization of storage spaces. This work is around 75% complete at this time. Other recommendations related to the development of Risk Registers, updating of disaster management and emergency plans, business continuity plans, fire drills and evacuation plans have already been implemented by the BVIHSA’s Quality Department.

Mister Speaker, in relation to the Community Clinics, the Rosalind Penn Clinic in Long Look has been repaired and re-commissioned and with a functioning back-up generator. The Iris Penn Smith Clinic in East End remains operational and services for the Eastern end of Tortola are split between the two clinics alternating days of service.

Repairs have also been carried out at the Sea Cows Bay Clinic as well as Road Town Clinic, which continues to operate out of the Major Peebles Wing in cramped quarters. Both facilities have full back-up power.

The Nurse Theresa Smith-Blyden Clinic in Capoon’s Bay was reopened following repairs, and has standby power; and the Cane Garden Bay Clinic has been repaired with new air-conditioning units installed. While the Cane Garden Bay Clinic has been deep cleaned and is currently being utilized, it is important to note that the sewerage system in the area will necessitate regular pumping of the septic tank, and the generator assigned to the Clinic is soon to be installed.

The Nurse Iris O’Neal Clinic and North Sound Clinics on Virgin Gorda are both in operation with functioning generators, as is the Nurse Romalia Smith Clinic on Anegada. The Clinic on Jost Van Dyke underwent extensive repairs and is also back in full operation.

Mister Speaker I am pleased with the overall progress of these repair works and wish to record my thanks to the many donors, contributors and staff that have provided tremendous assistance in this regard.

Thank you Mister Speaker.