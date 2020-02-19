19 Feb 2020

Nibbs Ghut Drainage Improvements Completed

Report
from Government of the British Virgin Islands
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

The Virgin Islands Public Works Department officially received two completed drainage improvement structures in Nibbs Ghut, Sea Cows Bay earlier this month.

No Limit Construction built and installed two custom gabion structures designed to limit the amount of soil that travels along Nibbs Ghut during heavy rains as one part of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) SMART Communities Project to reduce flooding in the target communities of East End/Long Look, Sea Cows Bay, and on the island of Jost Van Dyke.

SMART Communities Project Manager and DDM Planning and Preparedness Manager Sheniah Armstrong said mitigation measures like the new sediment traps are an important component of comprehensive flood readiness.

“We know that rainfall is not something that we can control, but by limiting sedimentation build-up along crucial drainages such as Nibbs Ghut, we are taking a concrete measure to help facilitate efficient drainage in that community and thereby help prevent flooding,” Ms. Armstrong said.

On hand to view the completed works were Public Works Department Director Jeremy Hodge, Deputy Director Kurt Hodge and Third District Representative Honourable Julian Fraser. The team was able to ask questions about the structures, including a recommended maintenance protocol from Civil Engineer David Louis, who designed the structure.

The SMART Communities Project is funded through the Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund (CDRRF), which is managed by the Caribbean Development Bank. CDRRF was established by CDB and is supported by the Government of Canada and the European Union. The Fund finances community-based disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation initiatives at the local level across eligible borrowing member countries of the CDB.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.