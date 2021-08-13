Message by Governor John Rankin regarding potential Tropical Cyclone Seven

Good day to one and all.

For the second time in a week, I am bringing you a message about a weather system with the potential to impact the British Virgin Islands. For the moment, forecasters are calling this system Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven.

Forecasters have also indicated that we may be placed on a Tropical Storm Watch at some point today. Should the system develop to the point that the BVI is under a Tropical Storm Warning, I will activate the National Emergency Operations Centre at a level 1, which is our monitoring level. I will also reach out to the NEOC Operations Group to ensure all communications and other systems are functioning properly, and alert them to stand-by in case of activation.

On its current forecast track, this system is expected to pass closely to the south of us on Sunday at a Tropical Storm strength. Once again, we should all be on high alert in case the forecast changes. Here in the BVI, it seems likely that we may see impacts such as rain, high seas, coastal flooding, and tropical storm force winds.

I would strongly urge all in the Territory to take steps to ensure that our homes and businesses stand ready to face the possibility of adverse weather. As usual, homeowners should clear debris from around their property, and take steps to secure any loose items and strengthen any vulnerable areas. Similarly, those who own boats should take steps to secure their vessels, and construction site managers should prepare now to anchor or store any materials that may become projectiles in the event of strong winds.

Finally, we should all continue to be extra vigilant in monitoring this system. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to issue updates regarding this system and other potential threats via their website, social media channels and the DDM App.

Thank you to all in the BVI for continuing to work together to be ready this hurricane season.

John J. Rankin CMG

Governor of the Virgin Islands