CDEMA Situation Report #3 - Hurricane Dorian as of 8:00PM (AST) on August 30th, 2019
from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Report
Published on 30 Aug 2019 — View Original
SUMMARY OF UPDATES
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT (DDM)
- The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was activated at 7:15 AM on Wednesday August 28, 2019.
- The Governor issued a curfew from 2:00 PM on August 28 to 6:00 AM on August 29, 2019.
- The NEOC was relocated from the Sims Building to its alternate location at the 911 Centre in the Peebles Hospital at 2:30 PM.
- All non-essential health services were be closed, including the clinics at East End, Long Look, Road Town Health Centre and Capoons’ Bay. Clinics on Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke and Anegada remained opened.
- There was loss of electrical power across the Territory; the BVI Electrical Corporation has identified the problem and has been working to restore services.