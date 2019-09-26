26 Sep 2019

CDEMA Situation Report #2 - Tropical Storm Karen as of 2:00PM (AST) on September 25th, 2019

Report
from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (623.49 KB)

SUMMARY OF UPDATES

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT

  • The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was deactivated on Wednesday 25 September 2019 at 0500 hours.

  • The NEOC’s reconnaissance and reports received from heads of essential services and critical public service providers, have confirmed little to no damage to the Territory and as such it is within our capacity to address the minor impacts.

  • Water and Power – Electricity was restored with minimal impact to a few communities; there was no disruption to the water supply.

  • Telecommunications – Telecom providers continued to provide service without interruption.
    Road Networks – The entire main road network was cleared, making all roads accessible; minor damages have been addressed.

  • Debris Management – No special arrangements are required at this time.

  • Health/Medical – No surge in injuries or persons seeking medical assistance were observed.

  • Airports – Resumed normal operations on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

  • Airport & Sea Ports – Resumed international flights at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport and domestic ferry transport between the islands. Resumption of additional international service will depend on the reopening of the ports in the US Virgin Islands.

  • Schools – Schools have been reopened on Wednesday 25 September since there were no reported damages.

  • Private Sector – resumed operations on Wednesday 25 September 2019 as per usual. No damages were reported in this sector.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.