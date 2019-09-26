CDEMA Situation Report #2 - Tropical Storm Karen as of 2:00PM (AST) on September 25th, 2019

SUMMARY OF UPDATES

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was deactivated on Wednesday 25 September 2019 at 0500 hours.

The NEOC’s reconnaissance and reports received from heads of essential services and critical public service providers, have confirmed little to no damage to the Territory and as such it is within our capacity to address the minor impacts.

Water and Power – Electricity was restored with minimal impact to a few communities; there was no disruption to the water supply.

Telecommunications – Telecom providers continued to provide service without interruption.

Road Networks – The entire main road network was cleared, making all roads accessible; minor damages have been addressed.

Debris Management – No special arrangements are required at this time.

Health/Medical – No surge in injuries or persons seeking medical assistance were observed.

Airports – Resumed normal operations on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

Airport & Sea Ports – Resumed international flights at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport and domestic ferry transport between the islands. Resumption of additional international service will depend on the reopening of the ports in the US Virgin Islands.

Schools – Schools have been reopened on Wednesday 25 September since there were no reported damages.