24 Sep 2019

CDEMA Situation Report #1 - Tropical Depression Karen as of 5:00PM (AST) on September 23rd, 2019

Report
from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (480.59 KB)

SUMMARY OF UPDATES

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT

  • The country is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.

  • Convened a meeting at 9:30 AM Monday September 23, 2019 with the Governor, Premier and key agencies including the police force and fire department to discuss the preparations for Tropical Storm Karen.

  • The NEOC was deactivated at 11:00 AM on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 for TS Jerry, however national preparations for Tropical Storm Jerry remain in effect for Tropical Storm Karen.

  • Further to the 5:00PM update on Tropical Storm Karen today, a decision will be taken on the activation of the NEOC, and closure of the public service. Decisions will also be made on the activation of shelters and other emergency support functions.

  • The key concern is flooding as a result of the forecast rainfall. Work is ongoing to clear drains and waterways to minimize flooding.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.