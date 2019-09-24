CDEMA Situation Report #1 - Tropical Depression Karen as of 5:00PM (AST) on September 23rd, 2019

SUMMARY OF UPDATES

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT

The country is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Convened a meeting at 9:30 AM Monday September 23, 2019 with the Governor, Premier and key agencies including the police force and fire department to discuss the preparations for Tropical Storm Karen.

The NEOC was deactivated at 11:00 AM on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 for TS Jerry, however national preparations for Tropical Storm Jerry remain in effect for Tropical Storm Karen.

Further to the 5:00PM update on Tropical Storm Karen today, a decision will be taken on the activation of the NEOC, and closure of the public service. Decisions will also be made on the activation of shelters and other emergency support functions.