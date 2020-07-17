World Vision: Agility and Adaptation in response to COVID-19

World Vision case studies in adaptive management

Across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in devastating consequences for vulnerable girls and boys and their communities, especially in the most fragile places. World Vision is called, now more than ever, to be agile and adaptive in the face of what is an unprecedented global emergency response.

With World Vision’s extensive track record in adaptive management, the following are brief snap-shots for how World Vision is working with communities and partner organisations to adapt its response to the impact of COVID-19 and the secondary shocks.