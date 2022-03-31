WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger Annual Report 2021 [EN/PT]

The 2021 Annual Report highlights the work of the WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger Brazil in achieving SDGs 1,2 and 17 through South-South Cooperation.

In 2021, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Centre of Excellence against Hunger celebrated 10 years of its creation. Throughout the year, the Centre of Excellence maintained the path of adapting its operations to meet the growing challenges posed by the pandemic and increasing inequalities around the world. In this Annual Report, learn how the activities of the Centre contributed to support countries and partners in South-South Cooperation actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2 and 17.