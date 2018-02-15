Venezuelan immigrants to be relocated to other Brazil states as of March

Marcelo Brandão reports from Agência Brasil

Brazil's Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said the first Venezuelans settled in Roraima, north Brazil, will be relocated to other Brazilian states in March.

Jungmann spent the day yesterday (Feb 14) at the Palácio da Alvorada, the presidential residence, meeting President Michel Temer and other ministers to discuss the wave of refugees from the neighboring country who enter Brazil through Roraima.

The minister noted that the relocation of Venezuelan immigrants throughout the Brazilian territory will be carried out in a series of agreements with each state receiving them. He went on to report that 70% of Venezuelans have graduated from school, and 30% hold a university degree. It will be the job of Brazil's Ministry of Education to revalidate their diplomas, Jungmann added.

“They're our brothers. We may have our differences with the government today, but they will pass, and the ties between nations and peoples remain. We have to understand that these people are our brothers, and that we must seek to give them shelter. On the other hand, we can't let Roraima face this by itself,” the minister declared.

Translated by Fabrício Ferreira

Edited by: Davi Oliveira / Nira Foster