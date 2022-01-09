USAID providing humanitarian assistance in response to severe flooding in Brazil

Friday, January 7, 2022

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in immediate assistance to support people affected by severe flooding in the Bahia State of Brazil, which has impacted nearly 800,000 people, including displacing more than 73,000 people from their homes.

This funding will support the local procurement of non-food relief items for flood-affected populations. In addition, through existing programs and through its partner the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), USAID is providing cleaning kits, including brooms, buckets, and cleaners for nearly 800 families, and USAID partner Caritas Brasileira is providing bedding, kitchen sets, and hygiene supplies.

USAID disaster experts in the region and in Washington, DC, are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with humanitarian partners and the U.S. Embassy.

