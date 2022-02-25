USAID providing humanitarian assistance in response to devastating floods in Petrópolis, Brazil

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in immediate humanitarian assistance to support people affected by severe flooding and landslides following an intense storm in Brazil's Petrópolis city, Rio de Janeiro State. The devastating storm generated more rain in a single afternoon than the historical average for the entire month. The fatal floods have affected thousands of people across the city, displacing at least 3,000 people, and destroying homes.

This funding will support USAID partner the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) to provide critically needed relief supplies such as cleaning supplies and hygiene kits, including soap, buckets, bedding, and kitchen utensils to help landslide-affected families meet urgent needs in the aftermath of the storm. USAID disaster experts in the region and in Washington, DC, are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with humanitarian partners and the U.S. Embassy.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance in Brazil, visit here(link is external).

Office of Press Relations press@usaid.gov