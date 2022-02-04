UNICEF Brazil Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 : 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

Brazil remains one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, with over 22 million reported cases and around 620,000 deaths (second worldwide). However, after massive peaks in the first semester with the health system in Manaus and other cities on the brink of collapse, from July onwards cases and deaths declined sharply, following the launch of the vaccination campaign.

A third round of a study commissioned by UNICEF indicates that the impact of the pandemic on children from poor families continues to worsen. Despite the improved public health situation, the country remains severely affected by the economic impact which caused a technical recession.

As chair of the UN COVID-19 Response Working group, UNICEF supported the arrival of more than 13 million vaccines via the COVAX facility. UNICEF implemented the SAFE strategy and provided WASH supplies for 788,000 people as well as WASH facilities and services benefiting around 129,200 children and adolescents in over 5,500 schools.

UNICEF relentlessly invested in advocacy for safe reopening of public schools regularly publishing data, research, and evidence on the extent and negative impact of the closures on children’s mental health and learning opportunities. To support a safe school reopening UNICEF provided self-assessment tools1 on WASH-IPC preparedness, online training courses and guidelines, including on epidemiological monitoring.