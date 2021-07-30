UNICEF Brazil Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 : 1 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

Brazil remains one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, with almost 20 million reported cases (the 3. highest number after the US and India) and more than half a million deaths (the 2. highest number after the US). In South America, Brazil ranks second in terms of deaths per 1 million inhabitants (2,583), after Peru (5,861/1 million).

Several rounds of a study commissioned by UNICEF indicate that the impact of the pandemic on children from poor families continues to worsen. Among the lowest income group, 80 per cent of families with children said in June their income had been reduced, after 69 per cent in December. Some 33 per cent of these families said that at least at one point they lacked money to buy food. Half of families with children in a public school (48 per cent) were missing out on school feeding.