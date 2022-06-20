UNHCR in Manaus Activities Report January to April 2022 [EN/PT]

MY FIRST OPPORTUNITY IN BRAZIL

Scarlet Vitória, 19 years old, left part of her family and friends in Venezuela to support her father in medical treatment in Brazil.

Like many refugees in the country, learning a new language and getting a job in the country became a priority. Her purpose of providing help at home found support from local organizations.

When she sought out Hermanitos, UNHCR's partner in Manaus, she was included in an apprenticeship program developed at Bemol Group.

Now employed, she helps her family pay for rent a safe accommodation in Brazil while she plans to resume her studies.