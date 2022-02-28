UNHCR Cities of Solidarity in the Americas

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

In the Americas, the majority of refugees, asylum seekers, and internally displaced people live in urban or peri-urban areas. In this context, local authorities play a leading role in the search and achievement of local integration. Local authorities can provide access to services in their territory and are also in the position to generate quick changes in local policies which can positively and immediately affect the lives of the people of concern to UNHCR. Nonetheless, challenges to achieve integration are considerable at the local level, above all for small municipalities and peripheral cities due to limited human and financial resources or little support and coordination from the central government.