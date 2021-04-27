UNHCR Brazil Protection Monitoring Report January-February 2021

I. Introduction and Context

In 2018, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, set up a regional tool to monitor the protection needs and situation of persons that have been forced to leave their country, focusing initially on the Venezuelan Situation. Protection Monitoring is a key process of UNHCR’s response and entails the systematic verification and analysis of the violation of rights and protection needs of persons of concern (PoCs) over an extended period of time. Prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UNHCR Brazil and partners conducted face-to-face interviews with PoCs with a geographical focus on the state of Roraima. The current COVID- 19 context and measures adopted by States in response to the pandemic required UNHCR and partners to adapt its data collection methodology. This report covers the results of the first of four rounds of remote data collection to be repeated on a quarterly basis throughout 2021.

II. Methodology

The first round of protection monitoring data collection focused on a self-administered questionnaire accessed by asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants. UNHCR and partners disseminated links to the online questionnaire through existing communication channels1 with respondents who submitted their results through mobile phones or electronic devices.

The questionnaire was available from January 25 to February 5. The sampling of this exercise followed a convenience / non-probability methodology, i.e. sample was selected based on accessibility to the population, as respondents most likely already had prior contact with UNHCR and/or partners and had access to mobile phones or electronic devices and an internet connection. Therefore, the results below are not statistically representative and cannot be extrapolated to the whole population.