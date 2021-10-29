UNHCR Brazil Protection Monitoring Report, August 2021 [EN/PT]

I. Introduction and Context

In 2018, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, set up a regional tool to monitor the protection needs and situation of persons that have been forced to leave their country, focusing initially on the Venezuelan Situation. Protection Monitoring is a key process of UNHCR’s response and entails the systematic verification and analysis of the violation of rights and protection needs of persons of concern (PoCs) over an extended period. Prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UNHCR Brazil and partners conducted face-to-face interviews with PoCs with a geographical focus on the state of Roraima.

The current COVID-19 context and measures adopted by States in response to the pandemic required UNHCR and partners to adapt its data collection methodology. This report covers the results of the third of four rounds of data collection to be repeated on a quarterly basis throughout 2021. Data collection was conducted nationwide during the first two weeks of August 2021.