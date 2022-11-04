UNHCR Brazil Newsletter September 2022 [EN/PT]

UNHCR support to Afghans in Brazil

Since September 2021, the government of Brazil grants humanitarian visas to people affected by the situation of serious and widespread violation of human rights in Afghanistan, which significantly worsened last year. More recently, Brazil has seen an increase in the number of Afghan nationals arriving at the Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, seeking international protection and better living conditions. Of the 6,000 humanitarian visas granted so far, some 2,240 Afghans have already entered Brazil, so it is likely that more people will arrive by end of the year.

To respond to the needs of newcomers, UNHCR has stepped up efforts in coordination with public authorities and civil society organizations not only to provide protection support in a safe and culturally sensitive way, but also to define solutions to deal with this influx sustainably and ensure the needs of these populations, from shelter to local integration support, are timely met. So far, UNHCR has supported the opening of two facilities: “Todos Irmãos”, a temporary shelter managed by Caritas São Paulo with a capacity for 30 people, and the Poá Reception and Integration Centre, operated by Aldeias Infantis with 40 vacancies. In these locations, UNHCR also offers Portuguese lessons and has hired cultural mediators to help refugees access various public services (health, education, and transport, among others)

UNHCR also continues to support the work of the Advanced Post for Humanitarian Assistance to Migrants (PAAHM) at the Guarulhos International Airport, which provides legal orientation and assistance to Afghan nationals, as well as other people in need of international protection. In addition, UNHCR is hiring, with the support of Caritas São Paulo, another eight cultural mediators to work at the Advanced Post at the airport as well as in the public shelters accommodating this population.