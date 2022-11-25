UNHCR Brazil Newsletter October 2022 [EN/PT]

UNHCR efforts to the reception of Afghans in Brazil

Over the past months, coordinated efforts by local actors in São Paulo – including UNHCR – resulted in delivering humanitarian assistance to about 1,000 newly arrived Afghan nationals who needed food, shelter, legal orientation, cash, and core relief items. However, when arriving to Brazil, Afghan refugees face socio-cultural challenges that impact their local integration – which prompts specific efforts of local networks to mitigate them and ensure refugees can improve their potential to establish sustainable livelihoods and attain a growing degree of self-reliance.

In the last week of October, UNHCR and Caritas São Paulo organized a capacity building session with around 50 Afghans who had just arrived or were already living in Brazil. In the occasion, practical knowledge was shared on the functioning of the Public Health System (SUS), public transportation, employment contracts, and other references of public services and civil society organizations that support refugees. Now, these individuals will act as information multipliers, thus strengthening community mobilization, protection support and successful integration.

In addition, UNHCR facilitated a meeting in the Federal District for Afghan judges who were hosted in Brasilia by the Association of Brazilian Magistrates in 2021 and recently arrived Afghan refugees.

In that occasion, the judges were able to share experiences about their integration process and talk about the challenges encountered, giving advice and tips to ease this process for the newly arrived. Other events to support the gathering of Afghan nationals in Brasília and surrounding areas were also promoted in the spirit of fostering of links between these persons and a network of mutual support and kinship.