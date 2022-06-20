UNHCR Brazil Newsletter May 2022 [EN/PT]

National Workshop on Good Practices for Venezuelan Indigenous Population in Brazil

Since 2014, more than 7,000 indigenous Venezuelans have sought international protection in Brazil. Primarily residing in the North, these people face multiple challenges to achieve their full integration, such as language barriers, accessing the formal job market, tailored education and health services, and experiencing discrimination. In this scenario, the Municipality of Manaus, through the Municipal Secretariat for Women, Social Assistance and Citizenship (Semasc), in partnership with UNHCR and the Ministry of Citizenship, organized the National Workshop on Good Practices for the Promotion of Rights and Citizenship of the Venezuelan Indigenous Population in Brazil. On 5 and 6 May, a total of 70 people between policy makers, academics, humanitarian actors got together to assess emergency interventions and lasting solutions that better respond to the ethnic and cultural specificities of the indigenous refugee and migrant population from Venezuela, while also addressing related challenges and promoting the exchange of experiences at various decision-making levels.

Launch of the 1st Cities of Solidarity Brazil Report

The relevance of cities and local actors for refugee integration is a theme that UNHCR has endorsed for decades, especially given their role on the front lines of welcoming, protecting, and integrating people who were forced to leave their countries of origin and are looking for ways to rebuild their lives elsewhere. This prompted UNHCR to create the Solidarity Cities initiative as a global action to highlight the efforts made by municipalities to implement public policies that promote inclusion, access to rights, and integration mechanisms for refugees, asylum-seekers, and other forcibly displaced people. On 16 May, UNHCR Brazil launched the ‘’1st Cities of Solidarity Brazil Report: Protection and Integration of Refugees and Migrants at the Local Level’’ to present contextualized data and recognize 27 good practices of 17 Brazilian municipalities in five thematic areas –education, protection capacity, responsibility haring, local integration, and shelter

The main goal of the publication is to inspire municipalities and local actors in the creation and strengthening of good practices for refugees, fostering new models of reception, integration, and sustainable development with dignity and solidarity.