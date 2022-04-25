UNHCR Brazil Newsletter March 2022 [EN/PT]

National Forum of State Councils and Committees for Refugees and Migrants is created

In March, representatives of state councils on refugees and migrants of 10 different states gathered for the first time and agreed to create a National Forum of State Councils and Committees for Refugees and Migrants.

Under the leadership of the state Committee on Refugees and Migrants of Rio Grande do Sul (COMIRAT-RS), and with the support of UNHCR, state authorities met to discuss ways to achieve greater joint articulation for the integration of refugees and migrants, along with academia and civil society organizations.

In a country of continental dimensions like Brazil, with its cultural diversity and a long history of welcoming different nationalities, the National Forum “allows the possibility of articulating geographically distant states, but facing similar issues, and promotes strengthening and agility in local integration responses”, said José Egas, UNHCR Representative.

UNHCR is strengthening local protection networks as a priority intervention, building on their existing capacities, as they have long played a central role as first receivers of refugees and migrants, and are playing an increasing role as duty-bearers in promoting the full realization of their rights and ensuring their inclusion. A new section on UNHCR Brazil website (acnur.org/portugues/politicas-publicas) now showcases some of these key initiatives that UNHCR carries out in coordination with local governments.

International Women’s Day

8 March serves as an important reminder that we will achieve a truly equal world when all women can access education, earn equal pay for equal work, have their voices heard, live free from threats and violence, and can meaningfully engage in all levels of decision-making. Important steps in promoting gender equality and preventing, mitigating, and responding to gender-based violence continue to be taken by UNHCR and partners, also through awareness-raising activities.

Brasilia: An activity was held for the population living in the Reception and Integration shelter, managed by Aldeias Infantis, to reinforce the importance of access to rights for refugee women and the role of economic empowerment to break discrimination cycles.

Manaus: In coordination with Instituto Mana and the Municipal Secretariat of Women, Social Assistance and Citizenship (SEMASC), the “Manaus for Women” campaign was launched to share reliable information on the prevention of gender-based violence and promote the rights of women living in the city

Boa Vista: Together with UNFPA and IOM, UNHCR led informative sessions with women and teenager girls from the Bus Station Assistance Post (PRA) about gender-based violence and local services available for women’s protection, such as those at Casa da Mulher Brasileira.

Sao Paulo: UNHCR took part in the event “Call for Action: joint commitments for economic and social integration of refugee and migrant women in Brazil”, promoted under MOVERSE, the Joint Programme implemented together with UN Women, UNFPA, and with the support of the Embassy of Luxembourg. Read more at bit.ly/3uBIBlG