UNHCR Brazil Newsletter June 2022 [EN/PT]

Thanks, Brazil!

As part of World Refugee Day, observed around the world on 20 June, and to show gratitude for Brazil’s solidarity towards refugees, the towers of the National Congress in Brasilia were lit up in blue with photos of refugees in Brazil being projected onto the iconic building, in addition to the messages “Obrigado Brasil” and “Brasil #ComOsRefugiados”. The moment also recognized the legal support that refugees found precisely 25 years ago with the Brazilian Refugee Law that protects those who had to leave their homeland due to wars, conflicts, and persecution.

Resistance – The Refugee Journey at Rio Carnival

One of the symbols of Brazilian identity, the Carnival, brings together the entire society into a single celebration. Thus, there would be no greater expression of refugee integration in the Brazilian society than their partaking in the official parade of the samba schools in Rio de Janeiro. Resulting from a partnership between UNHCR and G.R.E.S. Acadêmicos do Salgueiro, 20 refugees from five nationalities paraded in Sapucaí in April and now had their experiences shared in the global pre-launch of the documentary “Resistance – The Refugee Journey at Rio Carnival”, held on 29 June. Produced by UNHCR and RecDesign, the documentary follows five of the refugees who paraded and reveals the process of integration of these people into the communities that welcomed them through samba, singing, experiencing, and above all, contributing to the largest cultural manifestation in Brazil. Later this year, the documentary will be presented in international festivals to reach a wider public.

UNHCR before and after Operação Acolhida

On 22 June, UNHCR celebrated four decades of presence in Brazil in the city that hosted its first office, Rio de Janeiro. In such location, and within the framework of World Refugee Day, occurred the launch event of the book “UNHCR before and after Operação Acolhida - An analysis in the light of the Brazilian humanitarian response”, which provides an opportunity to reflect on how UNHCR has changed in the last five years while supporting the humanitarian response in the country. Made with the assistance of Doctor João Carlos Jarochinski Silva, the publication not only reminds the steps taken but also serves to guide future efforts, continuing strengthening inclusive processes in the country and responding efficiently to the demands of the refugee population. In this context, UNHCR also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Museu do Amanhã through its managing entity – Instituto de Desenvolvimento e Gestão (IDG) – to promote joint actions on forced displacement, including on people affected by climate change. Furthermore, during the event, the Representative, Jose Egas, also signed a donation term with the Municipal Secretariat for Policies and Promotion for Women of five laptops that will be used for the Mulheres.Tech web programming course aimed at refugees, migrants, and Brazilians.