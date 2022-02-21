UNHCR Brazil Newsletter January 2022 [EN/PT]

UNHCR received with great dismay the news of the brutal murder of Moïse Kabagambe, a 24-year-old Congolese refugee, in Rio de Janeiro.

Moïse arrived in Brazil in 2011, aged 14, when together with his brothers fled the conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, UNHCR and PARES Caritas RJ had supported Moïse and his family, who were recognized as refugees by the Brazilian Government, in reestablishing themselves in Brazil. In this speechless moment, UNHCR and PARES continue providing the family the necessary assistance, while also following the case with authorities confident that the circumstances and motivations of this crime will be clarified, and perpetrators brought to justice according to Brazilian law.

Every day, thousands of people have no other option than leave their contry of origin in other to find protection and safety somewhere else, for reasons which include racism and xenophobia. They face enormous challenges throughtout their journeys – passing through illegal routes, facing risks such as human trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence, extortion.

When arriving in the host country, these challenges may vary, but are still present – re-establishing a home and identity, while trying to juggle the tasks of daily living facing language barriers, mental health, insertion in the labor market and education, access to services. Refugees might take nothing with themselves but hope of living a dignified life, with opportunities and integration.

Brazil is currently home to more than 60,000 refugees from 70 different nationalities. Over the past years, the country has welcomed hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers, the majority being Venezuelans. Brazilian legislation guarantees to asylum seekers and refugees the same civil rights as nationals, which enables a smoother local integration. Actions implemented in coordination by UNHCR and other UN agencies, government, and civil society support refugees and migrants in finding protection and longer-term solutions in the country.

UNHCR is liaising with governmental authorities and civil society partners to assess social cohesion initiatives in communities hosting refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants, also to strengthen local integration and self-reliance regular interventions. UNHCR is supporting the recent creation of the “Observatory against Violence” by the National Committee for Refugees (CONARE), which will not only monitor Moïse’s case but also articulate actions to prevent and react to situations of violence against refugees and other forcibly displaced people in Brazil.

To all our readers, please join us in expressing our deepest condolences to the family of Moïse Kabagambe over his tragic death.