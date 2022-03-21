UNHCR Brazil Newsletter February 2022 [EN/PT]

UNHCR and ICRC promote digital inclusion of refugees, migrants and host communities

Internet and mobile connectivity are key to foster relationships and connect refugees to communities, services and opportunities in host countries. Yet, refugees usually struggle to find an immediate and affordable connection to talk to their families or access services by phone. During their journeys, internet and telephone coverage may be lacking, costs can be high and sometimes selling their phones is the only solution to gather money for the travel. This increases protection risks and mental health impacts as refugees feel even more separated from their loved ones and uprooted from home.

That is why, in February, UNHCR and ICRC joined efforts to establish a connectivity point in BV-8 Annex, next to the Reception, Documentation and Relocation Centre (PITRIG) of Operation Welcome in Pacaraima. The Connectivity Post counts with eight tablets and allows refugees and migrants as well as Brazilians to access social networks, connect to family and friends, and receive information on available services. In total, the site can offer up to 500 free Wi-Fi accesses daily and limits the time of use to 30 minutes per person to ensure that as many people as possible enjoy the service.

Read more at http://bit.ly/3vfKK8j

UKRAINE SITUATION

In late February, UNHCR scaled up its operations in Ukraine, working with authorities, UN agencies and other partners, and made efforts to raise funds in support of people forced to move. It is estimated that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need help and protection, while more than 4 million may need assistance in neighboring countries in the coming weeks.

Among UNHCR actions planned for Ukraine are emergency financial assistance to the most vulnerable people, food distribution, access to water, health care, education services, emergency shelter and the reconstruction of damaged homes. The team is also supporting authorities in neighboring countries to set up reception centers, with special attention to the prevention and mitigation of gender-based violence.

UNHCR is urging individuals and corporations in Brazil to show their solidarity and help people in dire need in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries at this critical moment.

Read UNHCR High Commissioner statement at http://bit.ly/3Cpp1wj